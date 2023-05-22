8 Thing to do this weekend | March 21 - 23

Looking for something to do this weekend? We compiled a list so you don't have to.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Looking for something to get up to this weekend? Well, we compiled a list (as we do every week) so you don't have to. From roller skating on the waterfront to taking in some live music in a COVID-safe way, here is our list of 8 things to do this weekend in the Portland metro(ish) area.

Porchfest 2021

Friday, May 21

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Across Milwaukie



This is the final Friday that the good people of Milwaukie are invited to create music from their own homes in lieu of the traditional Porchfest, which suffered like most things due to the pandemic. People are encouraged to walk and bike around the enjoy the sights and sounds. There will be all kinds of street performances etc. However, social distancing is still in effect. Please bring your masks and be respectful of social distancing measures.



More information here

Volunteer with SOLVE

The Story with Dan Haggerty and its team volunteered their time, along with 50 viewers, with SOLVE to clean up some of Portland. That volunteer opportunity has passed, however SOLVE has volunteer opportunities all the time to help clean up your city!



Click here for volunteer opportunities

The Portland Dog Boneanza

Sunday, May 23

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Alberta Street

Portland



Bring your dog and participate in a number of events that are all working to raise money for dogs in need. The proceeds will go to Family Dogs New Life Shelter. There is some dog yoga, dog portraits and more.



Click here for more information



Roller skate on the waterfront

May 22-23

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Hampton Opera House

Portland



You may know the drill by now, this is an 8 Thing staple since the pandemic began. The Rose City Rollers bring their skatemobile out to a fun outdoor area, this weekend is the waterfront, and you can skate with your favorite derby team. You can bring your own gear or rent from the skatemobile. Spots are limited so get your tickets while you can. Masks are required.



More details and tickets here

Ooh! What’s this? Pop up event

Saturday, May 22

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Yoonique Tea

Portland



You can support local AAPI/POC businesses this month at the Ooh! What’s This? Pop up event. You can sip on some boba tea and check out some unique gifts made by local AAPI/POC makers here in Portland.



More information and register for free



Kayak the Willamette

Saturday, May 22

9:30 p.m. – 12 p.m.

eNRG Kayaking

Oregon City



Explore the Willamette River with other kayakers and practice basic paddling skills while learning the history of Oregon City. The ticket fee, which is $45 includes all equipment and the instructor-guided tour. This is people 12 years and older, so long as minors are accompanied by an adult. Face masks must be worn and social distancing must be observed.



Click here for more information and to purchase tickets



Makers Market

Saturday, May 22

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Metalwood Salvage

Portland



Check out local makers and artists at a free day-long event at Metalwood Salvage. There will be food vendors and a beer truck so you can be well fed and have a couple drinks while you look at some incredible art by local makers.



Click here for more info



The Lot at Zidell Yards



The Lot at Zidell Yards is partnering with the Hollywood Theatre to bring you movies through May and June (July and August tickets are coming soon). While the event at The Lot is sold out this weekend we wanted to bring attention to this so you could get your tickets for future weekends.



Click here for tickets and more information