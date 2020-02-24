PORTLAND, Oregon — Dr. Doreen Dodgen-Magee is a psychologist, author and a speaker.

1) Why do we confuse tech addiction for task efficiency?

"I think we think that we are very effective when we multitask. That makes us want our devices more because they help us get more done. But in actuality, the research shows that that decreases our efficiency and our final price."

2) Instead of picking up our phone, what should we do while waiting in line?

"Let your imagination run wild. You could put a little journal in the place where you normally keep your phone and write down your thoughts. If you really just can't look up and around, try anything that offers you the opportunity to be bored, awkward and uncomfortable."

3) Is it quality or quantity of media that's more important to keep in mind?

"Quality. Things that are creative or builds the mind or is educational or is very well created, it's going to be better for us, even if we spend more time with it."

4 ) You recently watched your very first reality tv series. What was it?

"Instant Hotel and it was painful, ha ha!"

5) What is the maximum we should spend on our phone a day?

"There's no set number. If you can say that you finished your day using your phone, but also having some time for quiet nothingness and also that you have engaged in at least one thing that just made you feel incredible in your body, then you're probably doing pretty well."



6 ) You have a framed picture of Mr. Rogers in your home. What's your favorite lesson you've taken from him?

"For me, Mr. Rogers modeled radical hospitality and radical respect. The way that he speaks to children and people, all people with just profound love and welcome. It's something I try and model in my life."



7 ) You've said realistically we can't go cold turkey on tech. What's one way to start pulling back?

"Invest in some things that make the sensory parts of your experience really rich. Things that smell and taste and feel, things that you can touch and play with. And to have those right easily accessible."



8 ) Are we going to be okay?

"I think we are going to be more than okay. I think we are going to need to tell ourselves some hard truths to just become thoughtful about how we feel when we are engaged with tech. And then if it doesn't feel good, to be able to step away for small bits to come back to center."