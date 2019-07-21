PORTLAND, Ore. — A 7-year-old died at the hospital after he was run over by a boat trailer at Willamette Park in Portland on Saturday.

Portland Police officers were dispatched at about 6:36 pm to the Willamette Park boat ramp, at 6404 Southwest Beaver Avenue, to a report of a boy run over by a boat.

A preliminary investigation showed that that the child was actually run over by the boat trailer, authorities said.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division's Major Crash Team has been called out to help with the investigation. The people involved in the incident are cooperating.

The area near the Willamette Park boat ramp is expected to remain closed for several hours while an investigation is conducted and evidence is gathered.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.