Portland police responded to seven shooting incidents in 15 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said it responded to seven different shootings in less than 24 hours on Tuesday.

The shootings began just after 2 a.m. and continued through nearly 7 p.m. on Sept. 21. The agency said that the incidents “required significant numbers of officers, sergeants, detectives, and criminalists to investigate, and drained resources for patrol.”



Portland Police Bureau (PPB) released the following information on the shootings:



The first of the shootings 2: 20 a.m. at SE 67th and SE Ogden Street. More than 10 cartridge casings were located. No victims or related property damage was located. Case #21-263320



Then, at 4:30 a.m.., at NE 82nd and NE Sandy Boulevard, one person was shot. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officers believe this shooting took place near the Grotto, which is located at 8840 NE Skidmore Street, but are unsure. Case #21-263395



The third shooting was at 11:09 a.m. Officers responded to NE Prescott and NE Sandy and found multiple casings in the area but there were no known injuries. Police believe this was a drive-by shooting. Case #21-263604



The fourth shooting was responded to at 1:54 p.m. The victim walked themselves into a hospital and police were called. They suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officers believe the shooting occurred in the 500 Block of NE Multnomah Street. Case #21-263753



Then, at 3:07 p.m., another victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was not cooperative and they sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victim did not tell police where the shooting occurred, only that it was in Portland overnight. Case #21-263821



At 6:02 p.m., officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 4700 bloack of SE 113th Avenue. Multiple people on foot were shot at by suspects in a drive-by-style shooting. There were no reported injuries. Case #21-264030

The last of the seven incidents occurred just after at 6:50 p.m., in the 5900 block of SE 72nd Avenue. Several casings were found but there were no known injuries related to this. A related unoccupied stolen vehicle was located a short distance away after it was involved in a traffic crash. Case #21-264061



PPB said all of these shootings are ongoing investigations. It asked anyone with any information to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov with the corresponding case number.