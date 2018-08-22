The National Weather Service says there's no tsunami threat after a 6.2 earthquake struck 165 miles off the Oregon Coast near Reedsport, Oregon around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The quake was about six miles deep.

It was followed by two aftershocks, a 3.5 at 4:10 a.m. and 3.2 at 4:24.a.m.

"It occurred along the Blanco Fracture Zone, which is a very active area and has produced quakes of this size a number of times in the past," says Randy Baldwin, a geophysicist with the USGS.

The USGS received over 60 reports on their 'Did You Feel It' survey. The USGS website shows those reports include Portland, Salem, Lake Oswego. So far, there are no reports of any damages.

