NEWBERG, Ore. – A 6-year-old girl was flown to a Portland hospital after she fell from a float during a parade in Newberg on Saturday morning.

The girl accidentally fell while riding a float at the Old Fashioned Festival Parade on 2nd Street, according to Newberg-Dundee police. The fall occurred shortly before 11 a.m.

She was immediately attended to by medics before being flown to a Portland hospital with serious injuries.

© 2018 KGW