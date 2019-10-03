HILLSBORO, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Hillsboro on Saturday night, Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 6:58 p.m.at the intersection of TV Highway and Northwest 334th Street where a 59-year-old man from Hillsboro wearing dark clothing attempted to cross the highway when he was struck by a 20-year-old driver from Cornelius.

The driver stayed at the scene, deputies said.

The sheriff's office is also searching for a second vehicle that hit the man and may have not known.

Police are also investigating if driver impairment was a factor in the crash.

Traffic was closed in both directions on TV Highway while the crash is investigated.