$585,000 settlement reached in 'TikTok Doc' sexual assault, harassment lawsuit

The lawsuit filed in March alleged that the 'TikTok Doc' sexually assaulted and harassed a woman while they were both employees at OHSU.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) on Tuesday announced it has settled a sexual assault and harassment lawsuit with an employee at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center against former OHSU resident, Dr. Jason Campbell.



Campbell gained fame on social media as the “TikTok Doc” while working at OHSU during the COVID-19 pandemic.



OHSU and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, also known as the VA hospital, are connected via a sky bridge and Campbell had access to the VA hospital through his employment at OHSU. According to a 39-page affidavit that came out in March, Campbell allegedly had contact with the plaintiff, who was not named for their protection as a victim in the affidavit, at the VA hospital.



The plaintiff settled for $585,000 with OHSU. In a statement OHSU said:

OHSU offers sincere apologies to the plaintiff and others who have been harmed. OHSU recognizes the need to address systemic structures that allow inappropriate and damaging behavior to exist, and is committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment that is free of harassment and discrimination. Plaintiff would like to thank those who supported her during this process.

OHSU is undergoing a separate independent investigation to deeply examine these matters, and has engaged a firm with extensive experience in addressing racial and gender discrimination and harassment. OHSU welcomes the plaintiff’s participation in the independent investigation, while acknowledging that doing so may be re-traumatizing. OHSU thanks all of those who have spoken out and spoken up in support of positive change. OHSU is proud to serve the health and well-being needs of the state of Oregon and understands that a strong, safe and supportive culture is critical to the institution and the people it serves.

The March affidavit said that the plaintiff reported the details of the sexual harassment and assault to at least 13 different authorities within OHSU, six of which were in leadership roles and more than one of which is a mandatory reporter who did not report when notified of the assault/harassment.

OHSU has since hired former Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate the handling of the harassment and discrimination complaints that OHSU has received.

In a letter, OHSU president Danny Jacobs and board of directors chairman Wayne Monfries announced Holder and his law firm, Washington D.C.-based Covington & Burling, will be looking into OHSU's workplace culture in regard to its handling of complaints about sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation and racism.