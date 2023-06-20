Who was on the Everett-based submersible when it lost contact in the Atlantic Ocean?

A pilot and four mission specialists, or paying customers, were on board the OceanGate submersible when it lost contact in the Atlantic Ocean.

Example video title will go here for this video

EVERETT, Wash. — Five people are aboard an OceanGate submersible that went missing in the Atlantic Ocean near the Titanic on Sunday, including the Everett-based company's CEO and paying customers.

The Coast Guard said there was one pilot and four “mission specialists” aboard. “Mission specialists” are people who pay to come along on OceanGate’s expeditions. They take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible.

Authorities have yet to formally identify those on board, though some names have been confirmed.

It is believed that OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was piloting the submersible on this most recent mission, according to KING 5 sources. Rush oversees the company's financial and engineering strategies, according to OceanGate's website.

Rush's other accomplishments include overseeing multiple IP ventures over the last 20 years, becoming the world's youngest jet transport-rated pilot at 19 years old and authoring numerous engineering articles on crewed submersible vehicles.

British businessman Hamish Harding, who lives in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, was one of the mission specialists, according to Action Aviation, a company for which Harding serves as chairman. The company’s managing director, Mark Butler, told the AP the crew set out Friday.

“There is still plenty of time to facilitate a rescue mission, there is equipment on board for survival in this event,” Butler said. “We’re all hoping and praying he comes back safe and sound.”

Harding is a billionaire adventurer who holds three Guinness World Records, including the longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel. In March 2021, he and ocean explorer Victor Vescovo dived to the lowest depth of the Mariana Trench. In June 2022, he went into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

Also on board were Pakistani nationals Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, according to a family statement sent to the AP. The Dawoods belong to one of Pakistan's most prominent families. Their eponymous firm invests across the country in agriculture, industries and the health sector.

“We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time,” the statement said. “The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members.”

Shahzada Dawood also is on the board of trustees for the California-based SETI Institute that searches for extraterrestrial intelligence.