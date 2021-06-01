5 libraries in Multnomah County are back open

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — Five libraries in Multnomah County — Capitol Hill, Gresham, Holgate, Kenton and Midland libraries — reopened June 1.
Each branch will operate with limited capacity and time limitations. People will have access to computers and Wi-Fi with a one-hour limit, and browsing is limited to 30-minutes.
Multnomah County Library said it's currently planning how to reopen other locations in phases.
Meanwhile, about 80,000 students in Multnomah County can now use their school student ID to access digital books, movies, and music as well as library services like online tutors. The county said this is made possible through the program Library Connect.
“The public library is all about removing barriers to help people learn, grow and use public resources,” said Kirby McCurtis, Multnomah County Library's director of programming and outreach. “Library Connect is a perfect illustration of how libraries can work with natural partners like school districts to create better outcomes for the communities we serve together.”
