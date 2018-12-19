Two adults and a juvenile were arrested after criminal activity led Portland police to search a Southeast Portland neighborhood for nearly five hours on Wednesday.

The search began around 2:30 p.m. with a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Southeast 104th Avenue and Mitchell Street.

When officers arrived they found a Land Rover matching the description. Officers tried to make contact with the men inside the vehicle, who drove off and stopped a block away. All four men got out and ran away.

The first suspect was taken into custody near the 10500 block of Southeast Steel Street. During their investigation, officers learned the Land Rover had been reported stolen, and they seized a handgun found inside it.

Officers later got a call from two witnesses who reported seeing people that matched the suspects' descriptions. One suspect was seen running through a resident’s yard with a gun. The other tried to enter another resident’s home, police said.

Officers were able to find two adult suspects, identified as 20-year-old Jutorey D. Scott and 18-year-old R. Ford. Scott was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a parole violation. Ford was arrested on theft and weapons charges.

Police found another stolen vehicle nearby, in the 10200 block of Southeast Liebe Street.

A third suspect, whose name was not released, was lodged into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Home.

Officers continued to search the neighborhood until about 7:30 p.m., hoping to find the outstanding suspect. But police believe he escaped the area.

Neighbors were told to shelter in place during the search.