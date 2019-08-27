Crews are working to put out a grass fire that started Monday afternoon in Northeast Portland.

The fire occurred near Northeast 85th Avenue and Siskiyou Street.

More than 6,000 people are without power due to the large fire, according to the Pacific Power outage map.

During a press conference at 7 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue PIO Lt. Rich Chatman stated that the fire has been upgraded to a 5 alarm fire bringing in Fire & Rescue resources from neighboring areas and even the airport.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The blaze began as a grass fire which spread quickly due to the wind and dry conditions. It impacted the Lumberyard MTB, a biking and skateboard park, and a nearby home.

Story continued under video:

Lt. Chatman said the area it has impacted is quite large and they are still concerned about it spreading to homes.

Officials have requested that anyone inside their homes within a 10-12 block radius of the fire close their windows and refrain from using air conditioning, as they are concerned about the air quality.

The scene is still active and this story will be updated with any further information from officials.