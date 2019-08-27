PORTLAND, Ore. — A grass fire progressed into a 5 alarm fire in NE Portland claiming two commercial buildings and one townhome.

The fire began at an abandoned driving range near Northeast 85th Avenue and Siskiyou Street.

During a press conference at 7 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue PIO Lt. Rich Chatman stated that the fire has been upgraded to a 5 alarm fire bringing in Fire & Rescue resources from neighboring areas and even the airport.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The wind pushed the fire southeast toward homes and the Lumberyard MTB, a skateboarding and bike park.

Two buildings on the Lumberyard property were a total loss as was one townhome, according to Chatman. Five homes were impacted in all as was a gym that Chatman believes to be Grand Avenue Boxing Club.

Neighbors reported hearing explosions during the fire and Lt. Chatman said the sounds could have been a number of things. However, approximately 50 cars in a lot were caught in the blaze and he said the explosions could have been tires.

Approximately 120 firefighters, just over 40 units, responded to the fire on Monday.

Story continued under video:

Officials have requested that anyone inside their homes within a 10-12 block radius of the fire close their windows and doors for the evening, as they are concerned about the air quality.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

More than 6,000 people are without power due to the large fire, according to the Pacific Power outage map.

There is a shelter set up at 9200 NE Freemont Street for anyone who cannot stay in their homes due to fire damage.

Anyone who is having trouble breathing or has severe health issues should contact 911, said Chatman, and officials will find another place for you to stay.

In the video below, Justin McBurnett can be seen fighting the blaze with his garden hose before firefighters arrived where he was located near the fire.