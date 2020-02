COOS BAY, Ore. — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck about 185 miles off the southern Oregon coast Wednesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake happened west of Coos Bay around 1:38 p.m. with a depth of about 6.2 miles.

At least one person has reported feeling the earthquake, according to the USGS.

Did you feel it? Contact the USGS here.

RELATED: 4.7 earthquake hits off Southern Oregon Coast

RELATED: Why some buildings fall and others stay standing during a quake

RELATED: Where solid ground could turn into 'soup'