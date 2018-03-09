Vancouver, Camas, Hockinson, Ridgefield school districts reach agreements – With the settlements, Vancouver schools are expected to start class on September. 5. The Camas, Ridgefield and Hockinson districts will start the school year as planned on September. 4. The Washougal, Battle Ground, Longview and Evergreen districts have yet to settle.

Justin Fleetwood, at tattoo artist at Queen City Tattoo Company, begins to cover up a Nazi SS bolt tattoo on the elbow of a man who wished not to be identified on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.

Andrew Jansen/News-Leader

Tattoo artist offers second chances, covering up racist images for free –Springfield, Mo., tattoo artist Justin Fleetwood recently began the free fixes. "I'm not an activist. I'm not going to storm Washington or anything like that. But this was kind of an opportunity for me to contribute to something I believe in. If I can use my trade to make a difference in people's lives, then I think that's pretty cool."

Cascade Locks, Oregon (photo: KGW)

'Cascade Locks strong': Community trying to bounce back one year after Eagle Creek Fire –KGW spoke with employees at businesses who say while there have been more tourists this year than last, numbers are still down. Now, the communities in the Gorge are focused on forging ahead. “We are celebrating that we are Cascade Locks strong,” said Sally Drew, the Cascade Locks Farmers Market Coordinator.

