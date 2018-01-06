CLATSKANIE, Ore. – Four people were killed and seven more were injured in a crash involving a minivan and a truck pulling a trailer on Highway 30, Oregon State Police said.

The crash occurred about 14 miles west of Clatskanie, at milepost 76, around 10 a.m. Friday. Tap to view map

According to police, a Honda minivan with a family of eight heading to the beach was traveling westbound on the highway when the driver turned left toward Clifton Road. The van was hit by an oncoming Ford F-450 pickup truck towing an empty horse trailer.

Four people who were inside the van died following the crash. The other four people were injured. At least one child was in the van, police said.

Three of the van's surviving occupants were airlifted to Portland hospitals. The other was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

Two women and a 1-month-old baby were inside the pickup truck during the crash. They were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

The head-on crash on Highway 30.

Police did not say whether the child was killed in the crash.

Names of the people involved will not be released until Saturday at the earliest, police said.

The highway reopened just before 3 p.m.

