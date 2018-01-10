Julie Swetnick, in a photo released by her attorney, Michael Avenatti. Swetnick alleges that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh engaged in sexual misconduct at high school parties.

3rd Kavanaugh accuser has history of legal disputes, including in Portland – In 2000, Webtrends claimed that Julie Swetnick, a software engineer, was an employee for a few weeks before its human resources department received a report that she had engaged in "unwelcome sexual innuendo and inappropriate conduct" toward two male co-workers at a business lunch.

Officer-involved shooting in downtown Portland leaves one dead – Few details have been released. Police said in a prepared statement that the officers "engaged only one person after that person had been involved in a shooting where two other persons were shot and injured." Members of Don't Shoot Portland have converged at the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Oak Street.

Kanye West slaps on a 'MAGA' hat, goes on a pro-Trump rant after 'Saturday Night Live' – West capped off his musical guest gig with a rambling rant after the broadcast ended. The impromptu speech was captured by Chris Rock, who posted it to Instagram Stories. Cast members stood stone-faced and looking at the ground as a chorus of boos and a smattering of applause emanated from the audience.

