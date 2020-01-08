330 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 3 more deaths

That brings the state’s total infections to 18,817 and the state's total death toll to 325. This total, as usual, contains both positive cases and presumed positive cases, which are patients who exhibit COVID-like symptoms and had confirmed close contact with a positive case but have not tested positive. The new cases are in the following counties:



Oregon’s 323rd COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 31, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.



Oregon’s 324th COVID-19 death was a 73-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 26 and died on July 30, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.



Oregon’s 325th COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 28. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.



