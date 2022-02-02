Cascade Festival of African Films is back in person for 32nd year

The longest running African film festival in the U.S. is returning to Portland's Hollywood Theatre after going virtual last year because of the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Cascade Festival of African Films is back in person for its 32nd year after going virtual in 2021 because of the pandemic.

Opening night for the festival will be Friday, Feb. 4 at the Hollywood Theatre in Northeast Portland. The festival will kick off with a film called "DiaTribe," a documentary that examines African dance traditions as well as modern dance styles.

The film's director and producer A.J. Wone said this will be his first time participating in the festival.

"I never thought I'd have something so prestigious to even be accepted, much less to open the night," Wone said.

Organizers said this festival gives a voice to African perspectives in the United States and is a good way to explore the culture.

Festival director Tracy Francis said people can watch in person or from home, and it's all free.

"I feel that allowing folks to tell their own stories and to show those stories for free to a wide public audience helps to kind of break down those stereotypes and create those dialogues, especially with our immigrant community here in Portland," Francis said.

Wone was born and raised in Los Angeles but has lived in Portland for more than a decade and has worked on several films.

"We wanted to teach a story about the birth of hip hop and not so much highlight the dance but talk about the history and the connection of what the dance means as a part of expression to get out of the oppression," Wone said.