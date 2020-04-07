303 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Oregon’s 210th COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 1 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.



Oregon’s 211th COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 21 and died on June 26 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.



Oregon’s 212th COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 29 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.



Oregon’s 213th COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29. Her date and place of death and whether she had underlying medical conditions are being confirmed.