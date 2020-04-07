303 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

In its daily update, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced 303 new confirmed and presumptive cases and four more deaths.
Saturday makes the third day in a row that case numbers reached more than 300.
The four deaths bring Oregon's death toll to 213 and the new cases bring the total number of known infections in the state to 9,930.
The new cases were found in the following counties:
- Baker (1)
- Benton (2)
- Clackamas (26)
- Clatsop (2)
- Columbia (2)
- Deschutes (11)
- Douglas (1)
- Gilliam (1)
- Jackson (7)
- Jefferson (1)
- Josephine (8)
- Klamath (5)
- Lake (1)
- Lane (12)
- Lincoln (1)
- Linn (1)
- Malheur (31)
- Marion (18)
- Morrow (11)
- Multnomah (58)
- Polk (3)
- Tillamook (1)
- Umatilla (49)
- Wasco (4)
- Washington (46)
Oregon’s 210th COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 1 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 211th COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 21 and died on June 26 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 212th COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 29 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 213th COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29. Her date and place of death and whether she had underlying medical conditions are being confirmed.
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 cases