A 3-year-old girl wandered alone into a Northeast Portland home early Wednesday morning.

Several hours later, the father contacted police and said the girl is his daughter. They are new to the area and the girl apparently made her way out of the home by herself, he told police.

Officers were dispatched about 4:15 a.m. to a home near Northeast 28th Avenue and Prescott Street, said police spokesman Sgt. Brad Yakots.

The residents of the home did not recognize the girl and could not get her to provide a name.

Hours passed before the father realized the situation and called police. Meantime, the girl was safe, well-fed and asleep, Yakots said.

The state Department of Human Services was called, and the child was taken to North Precinct, Yakots said.

Police searched a 14-block area around the home to try to find the girl's parents, he said.