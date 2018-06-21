HILLSBORO, Ore. – A 3-year-old boy fell out of a second-story window and landed on a concrete patio at a Hillsboro home Wednesday afternoon.

A LifeFlight medical helicopter crew responded to airlift the boy to a hospital. His injuries are life-threatening, firefighters said.

The fall occurred in the 100 block of Northwest 209th Ave. around 4:20 p.m., according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue

The boy's condition is unknown. A neighbor stayed with him until firefighters arrived, officials said.

"The neighbor was quick to recognize this, went over and kept the child calm and held him steady until we arrived and could get him treatment," said Bruce Montgomery with Hillsboro Fire.

Firefighters are reminding families to only allow windows to open four inches by installing a window guard or stop.

