3 things you need to know Tuesday

Pilot, passenger rescued in rural Southwest Washington after small plane crashes
A pilot and passenger aboard a single-engine plane that crashed near Jack Mountain, a peak east of Yacolt, Washington, around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon were rescued around 9 p.m. last night. The Washington State Department of Transportation said the two people, whose identities were not released, only had minor injuries and were able to walk to a rescue helicopter. READ MORE
Suspect jumps out of police car moving at 'freeway speeds' on I-5 in Clark County
Authorities said the woman was being taken to jail yesterday on a domestic violence assault charge when she removed her seat belt and jumped out of the rear window as the vehicle was moving at "freeway speeds." READ MORE
500,000 more Oregonians now eligible for COVID vaccine
The newly eligible include those who are 45 and older with a significant underlying condition, among others. The head of OHA said the state will receive 195,000 vaccine doses this week and pharmacies will get another 56,000. READ MORE