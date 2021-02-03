3 things you need to know Tuesday

'Tik Tok Doc' on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct; new COVID vaccine appointments snapped up in 10 minutes; Schrader explains vote against relief bill

'TikTok Doc' placed on leave by Florida hospital after allegations of sexual misconduct while at OHSU

A doctor who gained social media fame as the "TikTok Doc" while at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital (OHSU) has been placed on leave at his new position in Florida amid allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment. Dr. Jason Campbell was recently hired at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville. The university released a statement Monday night confirming Campbell had been placed on leave. Campbell rose to prominence while working at OHSU for posting viral dancing videos while on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Campbell now faces a multi-million dollar lawsuit from a former coworker accusing him of sexual assault and harassment. READ MORE

New vaccine appointments snapped up in minutes at PDX drive-thru site

Rep. Kurt Schrader explains his vote against $1.9T coronavirus relief bill

U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon was one of only two Democrats who voted against the relief package. KGW News had the opportunity to ask Schrader about his vote. He said there were several big problems with the bill and he felt there had been “no legislative process.” READ MORE