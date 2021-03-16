3 things you need to know Tuesday

Portland mayor unveils solution to city's trash problem
The city's new Clean and Green Cleanup Initiative will be led by former mayor Sam Adams, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced during a City Club address on March 12. Wheeler said he's pulling together all city bureaus and local agencies to assist in the initiative, though when it will start or how much it will cost was not specified. The initiative already has a big donor. Wheeler said Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle is chipping in $100,000. READ MORE
Oregon cities and counties to receive $1.5 billion from the relief bill. How much will your town get?
Multnomah County chair Deborah Kafoury said the money comes at a critical time when people need help with food and housing. It will also help the county pay for coronavirus expenses. READ MORE
Meet the Oregon robot that could change package delivery as we know it
Agility Robotics, in Albany, has sold its first two bi-pedal robots to Ford Motor Company. They're using one robot to test a package delivery service and another to practice moving assembly parts in their warehouse. READ MORE
