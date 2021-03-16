3 things you need to know Tuesday

Portland mayor unveils plan to clean up city; Oregon cities, counties get $1.5 billion; Oregon robot could change package delivery

Portland mayor unveils solution to city's trash problem

The city's new Clean and Green Cleanup Initiative will be led by former mayor Sam Adams, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced during a City Club address on March 12. Wheeler said he's pulling together all city bureaus and local agencies to assist in the initiative, though when it will start or how much it will cost was not specified. The initiative already has a big donor. Wheeler said Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle is chipping in $100,000.

Oregon cities and counties to receive $1.5 billion from the relief bill. How much will your town get?

Meet the Oregon robot that could change package delivery as we know it

Agility Robotics, in Albany, has sold its first two bi-pedal robots to Ford Motor Company. They're using one robot to test a package delivery service and another to practice moving assembly parts in their warehouse.