3 things you need to know Thursday

Oregon brothers arrested on federal charges in connection with deadly US Capitol riot
Matthew Klein, 24, was arrested in Sherwood, and Jonathanpeter Klein, 21, was arrested near Heppner on Tuesday without incident, the FBI said. Federal officials said Jonathanpeter is a self-identified member of the far-right Proud Boys. Prosecutors said the brothers entered the Capitol minutes after it was breached, and later tried to break in through another entrance. The violent insurrection on Jan. 6, led by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, resulted in the deaths of five people and left 139 police officers injured.
Oregon mistakenly invites 11,000 people to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments
About 11,000 people were mistakenly emailed invitations to schedule vaccination appointments at the Oregon Convention Center. All offered appointments will be honored, according to OHA.
New twist on 'grandparent scam': Crooks show up in person
The Oregon Department of Justice warns there's a new twist on the so-called "grandparent scam." Crooks are showing up in-person to collect money from seniors instead of relying on wire transfers or gift cards.