3 things you need to know Thursday

Dive team finds vehicle, body in Columbia River at base of I-205 bridge

In a sad update to a story we've been following this week, a dive team recovered a body from inside a car in the Columbia River near the Glenn Jackson Bridge yesterday. Witnesses say a driver lost control on I-205 Sunday night and went over the guardrail and off the bridge. The family of Antonio Amaro fears he is the victim in the crash. They say he's been missing since Sunday and that he drives on the bridge on his way home from work at the family’s restaurant in Clark County. Witness descriptions of the vehicle in the crash also match his car. The medical examiner will confirm the identity of the body. READ MORE

Wife of lineman asks for compassion for those working to restore power

Sarah Andrews, the wife of one of the thousands of men and women working to restore power, is pleading for patience and understanding. "These guys are putting their lives on the line," Andrews said. READ MORE

Winter storm damage raises questions about liability

A lot of people may be wondering who is on the hook when it comes to weather-related damage? What if a neighbor's tree falls onto your home, fence or even your car? Experts say it usually falls on the property owner's insurance company. READ MORE