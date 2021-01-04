3 things you need to know Thursday

'They can't keep up': Portland police overwhelmed by nightly gun violence
Night after night, Portland's streets see more violence and police say they're overwhelmed. There have been 25 homicides in Portland in the first three months of this year alone. At this time last year there were two homicides. "These homicide detectives are essentially buried under cases," Portland police Lt. Greg Pashley said. The police bureau recently created an investigative team and added officers to respond to the surge. "But, quite frankly, they can't keep up," Lt. Pashley said. "There are just too many shootings."
'You're ripping off the tops of the trees': Plane crash survivor describes plunging into Gifford Pinchot National Forest
Craig Beles was the passenger and co-pilot alongside his friend, Truman O'Brien. They were able to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries.
‘Top Chef’ Portland-based season premieres tonight on Bravo
The wait is over! Bravo's hit show "Top Chef," which is based in Portland this season, premieres tonight at 8 p.m. It's the first time the show is coming to the Rose City. Two of the "cheftestants" on this season are from Portland.