3 things you need to know Thursday

'They can't keep up': Portland police overwhelmed by nightly gun violence

Night after night, Portland's streets see more violence and police say they're overwhelmed. There have been 25 homicides in Portland in the first three months of this year alone. At this time last year there were two homicides. "These homicide detectives are essentially buried under cases," Portland police Lt. Greg Pashley said. The police bureau recently created an investigative team and added officers to respond to the surge. "But, quite frankly, they can't keep up," Lt. Pashley said. "There are just too many shootings." READ MORE