3 things you need to know Monday

'I'm not dying at 25': Hiker who fell 100 feet thankful to those who rescued them – One day before their 25th birthday, Gil Tighe survived a fall of more than 100 feet onto some rocks while hiking. Tighe, who uses they and them pronouns, was rescued by helicopter at Hug Point State Park, south of Cannon Beach by the Coast Guard on Friday, March 5. "I didn't want to die when I have a good life, good partner, warm house. It's my birthday, I'm not dying at 25," they said. "To be able to be at this place as an adult and be like, 'No I want to live,' is a pretty awesome development for me." Tighe said they're especially thankful for the volunteers and crew who helped give them a second chance. "Without them, I'd be dead right now," they said. "All our health care workers and all our paramedic responders who came through, they really did save my life."