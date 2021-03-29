3 things you need to know Monday

Parents start grassroots efforts to save Portland Children's Museum

When the Portland Children's Museum said it was closing, parents like Nora Gruber felt something had to be done. She started a change.org petition asking for help in saving the museum. Gruber wants to show that the Portland Children's Museum needs to stay and she's not alone. As of this morning, more than 6,500 people have signed it. "I'm glad to see there's a small army of parents who are like, 'Wait, what happened there?'" Gruber said.