3 things you need to know Monday

Parents start grassroots efforts to save Portland Children's Museum
When the Portland Children's Museum said it was closing, parents like Nora Gruber felt something had to be done. She started a change.org petition asking for help in saving the museum. Gruber wants to show that the Portland Children's Museum needs to stay and she's not alone. As of this morning, more than 6,500 people have signed it. "I'm glad to see there's a small army of parents who are like, 'Wait, what happened there?'" Gruber said. READ MORE
Grocery workers, realtors among Oregon front-line workers now eligible for vaccine April 5
Oregon was able to move up its timeline because more and more doses are coming in from the federal government and counties and health providers are making progress vaccinating seniors. READ MORE
'Anything is possible': Oregon State fans thrilled as men's basketball team advances to Elite 8
After a weekend of tournament basketball, there's only one team from Oregon still standing. The Oregon State Beavers face Houston at 4:15 p.m. today with a chance to reach the Final Four. READ MORE