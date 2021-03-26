3 things you need to know Friday

Streaking light above Oregon, Washington was Falcon 9 rocket debris

While many speculated they were seeing a meteor, astronomer Jonathan McDowell at the Center for Astrophysics said the streaking light actually came from the Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX on March 4. On Twitter, McDowell said the rocket "failed to make a deorbit burn," and the event people witnessed around 9 p.m. Thursday was the rocket reentering Earth's atmosphere after 22 days in orbit. Dr. James Davenport, research assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Washington, confirmed to KING 5 the lights were caused by the rocket coming back down from orbit. READ MORE