3 things you need to know Friday

Streaking light above Oregon, Washington was Falcon 9 rocket debris
While many speculated they were seeing a meteor, astronomer Jonathan McDowell at the Center for Astrophysics said the streaking light actually came from the Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX on March 4. On Twitter, McDowell said the rocket "failed to make a deorbit burn," and the event people witnessed around 9 p.m. Thursday was the rocket reentering Earth's atmosphere after 22 days in orbit. Dr. James Davenport, research assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Washington, confirmed to KING 5 the lights were caused by the rocket coming back down from orbit. READ MORE
'It's common sense': In vaccinating Portland's homeless, ambassadors will be key
Multnomah County is partnering with nonprofits, including Street Roots and Outside In, among others, to help people experiencing homelessness sign up for appointments and get to them. READ MORE
Oregon brothers charged in US Capitol riot connected to Proud Boys
KGW spoke to experts who explained why the connection Oregon brothers Matthew Klein, 24, and Jonathanpeter Klein, 21, have to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, matters in their criminal case. READ MORE
