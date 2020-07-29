3 unique 'staycation' ideas to stay safe in the NW

Social-distance "glamping" in wine country, rent a local family's RV and hit the road, or find hidden Airbnb rentals and explore a new neighborhood.

We have to squeeze every little bit of joy out of this summer. So if you've had to cancel a vacation, there are still a lot of great things to do for a staycation and safely explore different areas of where we live.

1) Oregon wine country!

Yamhill and Polk counties are open and beautiful year round. And to better enjoy sipping those wines and not drive all the way back home, consider a stay at The Vintages in Dayton. It's nestled right next to a vineyard and made up of 35 different size and style RV trailers all originally made between 1947-1999. Every one is remodeled with hotel-like touches, many of them with fun themes. Social distancing is built in here with contactless check-in, sanitization between each stay, your own barbeque, fire pit and deck. Yes, their pool, clubhouse and fitness rooms may be closed, but The Vintages is giving guests rundowns on virtual wine tastings inside your trailer if you'd rather stay on property. Free Netflix and free WiFi make it cozy. Reservations range from $95-$400 a night depending on which trailer you choose, the season and availability.

2) The backroads and campgrounds of your imagination!

RVShare.com is the Airbnb of all things motorhome, trailer or camper. These are owned by regular people, for-rent, by you. The search function is the same as a Vacasa, VRBO or Airbnb, just choose if you'll be pulling it, or driving it and how many beds you need..... and the layouts, amenities and prices are endless.

My family has used RVShare.com twice now and had a great experience just this month going to the coast. Load your clothes straight on their hangers, kitchen stuff to make full meals and then, take off! For example of pricing for our family of three, our trailer was a 2019 model, 3 beds with dining table slide-out and was $90 a night. Factor in the price of renting a spot at an RV park when budgeting.

3) Try a new neighborhood!

In Northeast Portland, at 30th and Killingsworth are some of the city's best restaurants: Beast, DOC, Dame, Expatriate and Yakuza. Dayna McErlean has lived here for 25 years. She started Yakuza in 2006 and lived above it in the loft she designed and built. Now it's for rent on Airbnb, listed as an "onsen", the Japanese word for hot spring. And it's because of the in-ground stone hot tub just behind Yakuza restaurant that guests can use. The loft rents between $175-$275 a night depending on dates.

And during the pandemic, it's been popular. "People like to explore other parts of town," says McErlean. "If you live in Southeast and you don't get to Northeast very much, it's like a great excuse to explore another neighborhood. We do offer room service and I think through this Covid time, people appreciate that option and they can get take-out and have it upstairs."