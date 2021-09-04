Three shot in downtown Portland's Pearl District

Police said the shooting happened after a physical fight at a restaurant near Northwest 10th Avenue and Davis Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police said three people were injured in a shooting around 1:20 p.m. Saturday in downtown Portland's Pearl District.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said there was a physical fight at a restaurant near Northwest 10th Avenue and Davis Street between people who knew each other.

As the group was leaving, gunshots were fired. Three people were injured and transported to a hospital in private vehicles, PPB said.

Their medical conditions were not immediately available, but preliminary information suggests they are expected to survive.