Local News

Three shot in downtown Portland's Pearl District

Police said the shooting happened after a physical fight at a restaurant near Northwest 10th Avenue and Davis Street.
Credit: Portland Police Bureau
Three people were shot outside a restaurant near NW 10th and Davis in downtown Portland's Pearl District on Sept. 4.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police said three people were injured in a shooting around 1:20 p.m. Saturday in downtown Portland's Pearl District. 

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said there was a physical fight at a restaurant near Northwest 10th Avenue and Davis Street between people who knew each other. 

As the group was leaving, gunshots were fired. Three people were injured and transported to a hospital in private vehicles, PPB said. 

Their medical conditions were not immediately available, but preliminary information suggests they are expected to survive. 

This story will be updated.

