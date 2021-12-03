Portland firefighters respond to 3 major residential fires in less than 12 hours

A woman was taken to the hospital following an apartment fire near North Argyle Way and Hunt Street on Dec. 3, but she did not survive.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to three separate residential fires, including one deadly fire, within a span of less than 12 hours on Friday. A woman died following an early morning apartment fire in North Portland.

Firefighters responded to the second floor unit of the apartment near North Argyle Way and Hunt Street just before 3 a.m. and found one person inside. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive and fire officials have not released their name. The fire happened at Argyle Gardens, which is operated by Transition Projects, a nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness transition into housing. In a statement released late Friday afternoon, Transition Projects confirmed that a woman died.

"We are devastated to learn that an Argyle Gardens resident lost her life in the fire this morning. Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with her family, friends and neighbors," said Stacy Borke, the co-interim executive director of Transition Projects.

Another fire broke out around 6 a.m. at a boarded up house near the intersection of Southeast 87th Avenue and Clinton Street. Portland Fire & Rescue said "heavy smoke and fire" was coming from the building's attic on the second floor and the roof was partially collapsed. No injuries were reported. Firefighters told KGW Friday morning that they planned to remain on scene and let the abandoned house burn in a controlled fashion because it is packed with items and is not safe to enter.

Let it burn.



Portland Fire is letting this abandoned house on SE 87th burn because it’s not safe to enter and it’s full of junk that would burn for days even if water was put on from above. Waiting on more info.



Neighbors say they are glad to see it going. pic.twitter.com/UlbS9chr6o — Devon Haskins (@devonhaskins) December 3, 2021

Crews also extinguished a fire that started around 12:30 p.m. at an apartment near the intersection of Southeast 47th Avenue and Clinton Street. One person was rescued from a building adjacent to the unit that caught on fire.

Fire investigators are currently working to determine the cause of all three fires.