Watch Live: 3 Portland police officers to speak to media about protests

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three members of the Portland Police Bureau will speak to the media on Thursday afternoon to share some of their personal experiences.

The speakers will be Sgt. Brent Maxey, Sgt. Derrick Foxworth and Officer Rehanna Kerridge. Foxworth joined the police bureau in 2003, a month before his father was named police chief.

Portland police haven't said what the three will talk about, but it's expected that they'll share experiences they've had while working protests in Portland.

After they share their experiences, the officers will answer questions from the media.

People have gathered each night in downtown Portland for the past 10 weeks to protest police brutality and systemic racism following the killing of George Floyd.

Portland's protests and rallies have mostly been peaceful, with thousands of people gathering in downtown Portland to chant, listen to speakers and call for change.

There has also been a small group, usually of 200 people or fewer, who have gathered late each night outside the Justice Center, federal courthouse, and Portland police precinct and union buildings. They've smashed windows, lit fires, and thrown objects at officers, including fireworks, rocks and bricks.