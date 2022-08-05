Milwaukie MAX train crash: Train operator hospitalized, 2 passengers hurt

The operator of the train was taken to the hospital. Two passengers were evaluated for minor injuries at the scene.

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A train operator was taken to the hospital and two passengers were injured when a TriMet MAX train failed to stop and crashed into a concrete barrier at the end of the Southeast Park Avenue station in Milwaukie on Friday morning.

According to a news release from Clackamas Fire, one of the passengers on the train said he slept through the crash.

The MAX Orange and Yellow lines will be delayed between 15 and 30 minutes because of the crash, TriMet said. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

The max operator was taken to the hospital but the 2 passengers injured did not require transportation pic.twitter.com/x62atVSCfS — Christelle Koumoué (@ChristelleK_TV) August 5, 2022

The station where the crash happened is located in the area of Southeast Park Avenue, between McLoughlin Boulevard and 27th Avenue, in Milwaukie.