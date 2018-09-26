A fire about 4 a.m. Wednesday left a woman with third-degree burns, a second with minor injuries and a third unhurt after they escaped an apartment fire near Northeast 26th Avenue and Clackamas Street.

Arriving firefighters encountered big flames coming from the house divided into three units, according to Lt. Rich Chatman of the Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau.

Chatman said candles on the second likely ignited curtains and flames spread to the third floor where the women were sleeping.

The smell of smoke from this fire and a second at a recycling plant in Northwest Portland spread for several miles in the central Portland area.

A woman was awakened by the flames, who alerted two other women. The woman with burns was taken to a hospital.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, Chatman said.

Another video from Portland Fire of the damage at a home near NE 26th Ave. & NE Clackamas St. 3 women were inside. Portland Fire says one sent to hospital with 3rd degree burns. Another had minor injuries but didn’t go to the hospital, and the third woman apparently got out okay. pic.twitter.com/xiPPOYyJ6h — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) September 26, 2018

Just got this video from Portland Fire. Taken from the backside of the home that caught fire. pic.twitter.com/I4K7V0oNqb — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) September 26, 2018

Fire investigators believe an unattended candle caught curtains on the 2nd floor on fire. Then those flames spread to the 3rd floor, where injuries occurred. pic.twitter.com/lwBX8jFTTp — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) September 26, 2018

