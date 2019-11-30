MARION COUNTY, Oregon — A high-impact crash involving a multi-passenger van and full-size pickup truck killed three people and sent 10 to the hospital on Friday night, Marion County Fire District 1 said.

The van was carrying 13 people, according to fire officials. On Monday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the occupants of the van were Christmas tree workers from Guatemala.

Police identified 41-year-old Andres Alonzo-Canil and 39-year-old Miguel Alonzo-Lucas as two of the three fatal victims. Deputies are still trying to confirm the identity of the third passenger from the van that died.

After the crash, 10 people were taken to area hospitals. As of Monday, three passengers from the van remain at area hospitals, and one is in critical condition, police said.

The crash, which involved a Ford F-350 and a Chevy passenger van, happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cordon Road NE and Sunnyview Road NE.

According to investigators, the driver of the F-350 was traveling westbound on Sunnyview Road NE prior to the crash. The Chevrolet passenger van was traveling eastbound and made a left turn in front of the F-350.

Both drivers involved in the collision are cooperating with investigators. The crash is under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

