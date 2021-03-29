3 arrests made at Salem protest and counter-protest

Three people were arrested during a protest and counter-protest put on by right and left-wing groups at the state's capital.

SALEM, Ore. — Two ideologically opposed groups met in a protest and counter-protest in Salem on Sunday.

Reporters at the protests recorded clashing and property damage. According to a release from the Salem Police Department, the first event was being called a Freedom Rally, organized by a right-wing group, and the second event was called Fascist Free 503, understood to be a left-wing counter-protest.

Before 12 p.m., approximately 100 people dressed in black with ballistic vests, carrying firearms, bats, skateboards, umbrellas, shields and gas masks appeared at the capitol and congregated on Court Street, in front of the building, according to Salem police.

Salem police responded to reports that people standing on Court Street were targeting vehicles driving by and causing damage to them by throwing rocks and other things at them.

A window is broken during a protest at the Oregon State Capitol today pic.twitter.com/Y34mwLj9lU — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) March 28, 2021

Criminal activity continued, according to Salem police in their release, and Court Street was closed. The gathering on Court Street was deemed to be an unlawful assembly and it was cleared out.



Three arrests were made and during the arrest of two suspects, Salem police said its officers used less-than-lethal rounds in apprehending the suspects.



The following individuals were arrested and lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility on charges related to criminal activity during Sunday’s event:

Andrew Alan Foy, age 34: Disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal trespass in the second degree

Nathan McFarland, age 33: Disorderly conduct in the second degree

Anthony Villaneda, age 18: Unlawful pointing of a laser, five counts

These are open criminal cases and will continue to be investigated.