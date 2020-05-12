3-alarm fire in Oregon City at old Blue Heron paper mill

Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in Oregon City at the old Blue Heron Paper Mill.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — The old Blue Heron Paper Mill caught fire in Oregon City on Saturday.

According to a tweet from the Clackamas County Fire Department, the three-alarm fire caused a large smoke plume as firefighters operated in a defensive mode outside of the building.

Firefighters are asking that people avoid Main Street in Oregon City to allow them access to the fire as they work to get it put out.

Firefighters are setting up for defensive firefighting at the Blue Heron Paper Mill. Aerial ladders and additional fire hydrants are being used to apply large amounts of water. Please avoid Main Street in Oregon City to allow firefighters access. pic.twitter.com/eyVOWA6Kvt — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) December 5, 2020

There are no reports of injuries or a cause of the blaze reported at this time.

Crews are on scene of a third alarm fire at the old Blue Heron Paper Mill in Oregon City. Due to heavy fire involvement firefighters are operating in a defensive mode from outside the building. pic.twitter.com/OiNtV48Tm5 — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) December 5, 2020