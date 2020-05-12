3-alarm fire in Oregon City at old Blue Heron paper mill

OREGON CITY, Ore. — The old Blue Heron Paper Mill caught fire in Oregon City on Saturday.
According to a tweet from the Clackamas County Fire Department, the three-alarm fire caused a large smoke plume as firefighters operated in a defensive mode outside of the building.
Firefighters are asking that people avoid Main Street in Oregon City to allow them access to the fire as they work to get it put out.
There are no reports of injuries or a cause of the blaze reported at this time.
