277 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths, Oregon Health Authority reports

These cases come just one day after Oregon's highest-ever total for new cases since the pandemic began.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just one day after Friday's record-breaking 457 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority announced 277 more on Saturday.

Additionally, four more people died from the virus. These new numbers bring the total number of infections in the state to 32,581 and the death toll to 546.

Oregon’s 543rd COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Sept. 23, at Portland Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 544th COVID-19 death was a 44-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Sept. 25. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 545th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Sept. 24, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 546th COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug.16 and died on Sept. 24, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

The new cases were found in the following counties:

Baker (2)

Benton (1)

Clackamas (24)

Columbia (3)

Coos (4)

Crook (1)

Deschutes (16)

Douglas (4)

Hood River (3)

Jackson (16)

Jefferson (5)

Josephine (1)

Lane (44)

Lincoln (3)

Linn (12)

Malheur (8)

Marion (31)

Multnomah (33)

Polk (7)

Umatilla (14)

Union (3)

Wallowa (2)

Wasco (7)

Washington (31)

Yamhill (2)