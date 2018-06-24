LYONS, Ore. — Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond near his home in Lyons on Saturday.

The man was identified Monday as 27-year-old Jonathan Liesch of Lyons.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the scene, in the 20000 block of Fern Ridge Road SE in Lyons, on Saturday afternoon after the body was found.

Detectives were also called out to the scene because the circumstances of his death were deemed suspicious.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, including anyone who spoke with or saw Jonathan Liesch over the last weekend, is asked to contact Marion County Sheriff's Office at 503-540-8079.

VIDEO: Top stories, Sunrise, Sunday, June 24, 2018





© 2018 KGW