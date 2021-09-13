Driver narrowly missed by bullet in Portland shooting; 26 casings recovered from scene

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police began investigating a shooting in the area of SE 72nd Avenue and SE Woodstock Boulevard on Monday.



According to a news release, police were called to the area on Sept. 13 around 9:12 p.m. on a report that multiple shots had been fired. Officers were able to find evidence of gunfire and found that a bullet had gone through the windshield of a car narrowly missing the driver. Another car was hit and police recovered 26 casings with two different calibers from the scene.