Driver narrowly missed by bullet in Portland shooting; 26 casings recovered from scene

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police began investigating a shooting in the area of SE 72nd Avenue and SE Woodstock Boulevard on Monday.
According to a news release, police were called to the area on Sept. 13 around 9:12 p.m. on a report that multiple shots had been fired. Officers were able to find evidence of gunfire and found that a bullet had gone through the windshield of a car narrowly missing the driver. Another car was hit and police recovered 26 casings with two different calibers from the scene.
No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting and no arrests were made. The case is under investigation and Portland police has asked that anyone with information please email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference 21-256082.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.