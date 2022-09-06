Rose Festival's Grand Floral Parade marches through Northeast Portland this weekend

Colorful floral floats and parade participants will march along the east side of the Willamette River for the first time since the 1940s.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Grand Floral Parade kicks off from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in North Portland at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The iconic Rose Festival event was cancelled two years in a row due to the pandemic.

The parade route traditionally starts in Northeast Portland and goes over the river into downtown. This year, colorful floral floats and parade participants will march along the east side of the Willamette River for the first time since the 1940s.

The Grand Floral Parade is the third and final Rose Festival parade. It normally draws hundreds and thousands of people each year. The event features floats, bands, equestrian units, vintage cars, dancers and drill teams.

For those hoping to avoid the rain, their best bet is to view the festivities from inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are available online. The doors open at 7:30 a.m. and pre-parade entertainment follows at 8:30 a.m.

Parade route

The parade will travel along a new two-mile path, passing through the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Then it will travel down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and turn left on Northeast Lloyd Boulevard before ending at Northeast Multnomah Street and 15th Avenue near the Lloyd Center.

Traffic and bridge impacts

The eastbound lanes of the Broadway Bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. The ramps to and from North Larrabee Avenue will also be closed during that window of time, so drivers will need to use alternative routes. The Broadway Bridge's westbound lanes will remain open.

The history behind the Rose Festival

The Rose Festival takes place each June to celebrate the City of Roses with parades, rides, fireworks and entertainment. The tradition stretches back to 1907, but its origin reaches back to 1837 when the first rose bush was imported.