Tips sought in 2019 fatal North Portland apartment fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Nov. 21, 2019
Police are asking for the public's help to investigate a 2019 apartment fire in North Portland that led to the death of 26-year-old Sarah Oxenreider.
Around 1:42 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2019, Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the apartment fire in the 3900 block of North Albina Avenue. Firefighters were able to rescue Oxenreider after she called 911 to report she was trapped inside the building. She was taken to the hospital for severe burns and died a few days later on Sept. 5.
Homicide detectives and fire investigators are asking the public for information about the circumstances of the fire.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can visit the Crime Stoppers of Oregon website.
RELATED: 'I feel hollow and alone': Mother of woman killed in North Portland fire desperate for answers