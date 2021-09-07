Tips sought in 2019 fatal North Portland apartment fire

Firefighters rescued Sarah Oxenreider after she called 911 to report she was trapped inside the building. She later died at the hospital.

Police are asking for the public's help to investigate a 2019 apartment fire in North Portland that led to the death of 26-year-old Sarah Oxenreider.

Around 1:42 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2019, Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the apartment fire in the 3900 block of North Albina Avenue. Firefighters were able to rescue Oxenreider after she called 911 to report she was trapped inside the building. She was taken to the hospital for severe burns and died a few days later on Sept. 5.

Homicide detectives and fire investigators are asking the public for information about the circumstances of the fire.