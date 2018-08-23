Rollins, Michael

Man sentenced to 8 years for 2010 rape after sex assault kit tested – Steven G. Tubbs' conviction marks the third successful prosecution in Multnomah County stemming from an effort to send untested sexual assault kits to a private lab for analysis. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

8 asylum seekers released from federal prison in Oregon – The first man to be released after being held in the Sheridan federal prison for almost three months fell to his knees and kissed the ground. "In the beginning, I had no hope. Now I feel like it's a dream. I'm very happy to be here," said Karandeep Singh from India.

Portland breaks record for most 90-degree days in a year – Wednesday was the 30th day of 90-degree heat this year in Portland, breaking the all-time record of 29 days. The previous record was set in 2015. Despite the record of 90-degree days, there has only been one 100-degree day so far this year, on July 15.

