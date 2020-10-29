40 cases of COVID-19 reported at 20 Oregon schools

Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 weekly report shows 11 more schools with at least 1 recent case.

PORTLAND, Ore — There was no change in the number of COVID-19 cases at Oregon schools this week, according to the Oregon Health Authority's (OHA) COVID-19 weekly report.

The report for the week of Oct. 19-25 shows 40 cases among students and staff between 20 schools in the state. Last week's report, there were 40 cases between 21 schools.

The most recent weekly report shows 11 new schools on the list. Those schools were offset by 12 schools that were removed from the list because their active cases were recently resolved.

There was only one school in Multnomah County, the most populous county in Oregon, that reported a case. Meanwhile, rural Malheur County in southeast Oregon reported 13 cases at three schools.

On Wednesday, KGW reported that about 1 in 16 people in Malheur County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Other rural counties such as Morrow, Union and Coos each showed up twice on this week's list.

Sutherlin East Elementary School, at 323 E 3rd Ave. in Sutherlin (Douglas County): 2 students and 1 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 24

Nyssa High School, at 824 Adrian Blvd. in Nyssa (Malheur County): 1 student and 4 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 30

Nyssa Middle School, at 101 S 11th St. in Nyssa (Malheur County): 0 students and 4 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 30

Nyssa Elementary School, at 809 Bower Ave. in Nyssa (Malheur County): 1 student and 3 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 5

Amity Elementary School, at 300 Rice Ln. in Amity (Yamhill County): 1 student and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 30

Griffin Creek Elementary, at 2430 Griffin Creek Rd in Medford (Jackson County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 30

Thurston Elementary School, at 7345 Thurston Rd. in Springfield (Lane County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 30

The Siskiyou School, at 631 Clay St. in Ashland (Jackson County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 30

Heppner Elementary School, at 235 Stansbury St. in Heppner (Morrow County): 2 students and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 2

Elgin High School, at 1400 Birch St. in Elgin (Union County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 2

Stella Mayfield Elementary, at 1111 Division St. in Elgin (Union County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 2

Waldorf School Bend, 2150 NE Studio Rd. #2 in Bend (Deschutes County): 3 students and 4 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 15

South Umpqua High School, 501 Chadwick Ln. in Myrtle Creek (Douglas County): 1 student and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 8

Hamilton Creek School, at 32135 Berlin Rd. in Lebanon (Linn County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 9

Sunset Elementary School, at 245 S Cammann St. in Coos Bay (Coos County): 1 student and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 11

Madison Elementary School, at 400 Madison St. in Coos Bay (Coos County): 1 student and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 11

Livingston Adventist Academy, at 5771 Fruitland Rd. NE in Salem (Marion County): 2 students and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 11

Sherwood Heights Elementary School, at 3235 SW Nye Ave. in Pendleton (Umatilla County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 13

St. John Fisher School, at 4567 SW Nevada St. in Portland (Multnomah County): 1 student and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 13

, at 4567 SW Nevada St. in Portland (Multnomah County): 1 student and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Oct. 13 Seven Peaks School, 196660 Mountaineer Way in Bend (Deschutes County): - students, 1 staff member; most recent onset was Oct. 22

Here are the schools with one or more cases of COVID-19 where the most recent onset happened more than 28 days ago: