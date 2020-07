A 2-year-old was hit and killed in Milwaukie and police are searching for a white, two-door pickup truck.

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A 2-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Milwaukie on Thursday.

Police are searching for the suspect vehicle, which is described as a white two-door pickup truck. The crash happened near Souhteast Wichita Avenue and Firwood Street.

The incident closed down all roads between Firwood and Hazel streets.