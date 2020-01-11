2 severed deer heads found in Lake Oswego

Lake Oswego Police say they are investigating a case involving deer heads being found near racial justice signs.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Two deer heads were found at two different locations in a Lake Oswego neighborhood next to political signs.

On Oct. 29, Lake Oswego Police said they got a call sometime after 9:00 a.m. about a deer head at the intersection of Greentree Road and Campus Way near a political sign.

Later the same day police said they received another report of a deer head also on Greentree Road, this time next to a racial justice sign.

A Facebook group called Respond to Racism LO made a post about the incident. The group said one deer head was placed at the head of a Black Lives Matter sign in a neighbor's yard and another deer head was placed at a home down the street next to a Joe Biden campaign endorsement.

Lake Oswego Police are asking anyone with information regarding either incident to contact the non-emergency line at (503) 635-0238.

The police can also be reached anonymously through their tipline form on the City of Lake Oswego website.

Officers with Lake Oswego Police also said anyone who feels they were the victim of a targeted bias due to their race, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, disability or religion is urged to contact the State of Oregon Bias Hotline at 1-844-924-BIAS.