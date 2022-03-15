The deputies were shot in the area of the 19000 block of Pacific Avenue South on Tuesday. One suspect was killed.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Two deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) were shot south of Spanaway Tuesday during a SWAT operation.

The 40-year-old suspect was shot and killed, according to a spokesperson for the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.

One deputy was being treated for a serious injury Tuesday afternoon and is expected to survive, according to Pierce County Sheriff Sergeant Darren Moss. The other deputy is "gravely injured" and is in critical condition, according to Moss.

Moss said they are "asking for everybody's prayers at this time."

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer said "we need to prepare for the worst," when it comes to the deputy who is in critical condition. That deputy, according to Troyer, is 35 years old with a 4-year-old child. The deputy has served for seven years with the sheriff's department - serving in the military before that.

The other deputy is 45 years old and has been with the department for 21 years.

Troyer called the suspect a "third-strike candidate," meaning they were potentially facing life in prison. Law enforcement was serving a warrant for an alleged assault with a firearm, according to Troyer.

The shooting occurred near 190th Street Court South and Pacific Avenue South around noon.

The South Sound Gang Task Force was serving a warrant for second-degree assault on the 40-year-old suspect. The task force had asked for help from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department's SWAT team due to the suspect's prior felony convictions, according to Wendy Haddow, a spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department, which is assisting with the investigation.

During the incident, Haddow said gunfire was exchanged.

The two deputies were transported to a nearby hospital, according to PCSD.

Stan Vukshich of Parkland said he and his wife were driving off the freeway when they saw police start blocking off traffic in the area. They also saw two ambulances with escorts traveling toward the scene.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh, crap. Something bad happened,’" Vukshich said. "And I knew it had to have something happen with the law enforcement, because you don’t really see an escort like that ever for anything else.”

Pacific Avenue South is closed in both directions. PCSD is asking everyone to avoid the area.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be investigating the incident.

Heavy police activity in the 19000 blk of Pacific Ave S. Please avoid the area. Media: stage in shopping complex parking lot in SE corner of Pacific Ave S and 176th St. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Qw12DYhnGL — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 15, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.